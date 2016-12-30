'No Refusal' initiative in effect for New Year weekend

Police are reminding everyone that the No Refusal initiative is still in effect as many get ready to party for the new year. FOX 7's Jacqueline Sarkissian has more.
By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Dec 30 2016 11:55AM CST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 11:55AM CST

With many people planning on celebrating as we get ready to welcome 2017, Austin police are reminding everyone that the No Refusal initiative is still in effect.

Police want to remind revelers that if you're having a cocktail or two while you're out to make sure you don't drink and drive.

Anyone suspected of drinking and driving who refuses a breathalyzer will be forced by court order to provide a blood or breath sample. No Refusal wraps up on January 1 at 5 a.m.

There are plenty of ways to get home safely and officials remind people to plan ahead. For more information on options you can go here.

 


