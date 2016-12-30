Cedar Park police officer recovering after assault

A Cedar Park police officer is recovering after a suspect assaulted him during a traffic stop on Friday morning.

According to police, a Cedar Park Officer attempted to pull over Nicholas Curtis for no rear license plate on the TaoTao Moped he was driving. The suspect abandoned the bike at South Cougar Avenue and Brushy Creek Road and fled on foot. The Officer caught Mr. Curtis who then became physically combative including attempting to strangle him. He was also found to be armed with numerous edged weapons.

The Cedar Park Officer, who was fighting for his life, used his taser in an effort to subdue Mr. Curtis so two back up Cedar Park Officers, who arrived on scene within 90 seconds of hearing the call for help, could take custody of him. Nicholas Curtis continued to be combative even after the arrival of additional officers.

Mr. Curtis, who has an extensive criminal extensive history, currently has an active parole violation warrant and has been booked into Williamson County Jail today on that charge.

The Officer who was assaulted was treated for injuries at a local hospital and has been released.

He is now at home where he is continuing to recover.

Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix offered the following thoughts:

"This incident and incidents like it are a reminder of how dangerous policing can be and how quickly a situation can turn. It is also an example of the immense dedication our officers have to protecting this community even when it requires risking their own lives. I am so proud of everyone for their professionalism and for the decisive resolution of an encounter where use of lethal force was a very real and reasonable possibility. This kind of quiet heroism is reflective of not only the Cedar Park Police Department, but police departments across America."