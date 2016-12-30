Killeen Police Department investigating fatal shooting

Posted:Dec 30 2016 04:20PM CST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 04:20PM CST

The Killeen Police Department is investigate an early morning shooting at Parmer and 22nd Street.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the area Parmer Lane on Friday, December 30, 2016, at 5:40am.  As the officers were responding they were waved down by a passerby who saw a black male lying in the intersection of Parmer and 22nd Street.  Officers arrived to find a black male who had been shot; he was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 8:15am; he ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The victim’s name has been withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

There is no suspect information at this time. 

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this Homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3tips for IOS and Android to give an anonymous tip.  All information is anonymous and confidential and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this Homicide, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Homicide Unit continue to investigate this case.  Information will be released as it becomes available.
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories