Three men attacked and injured in robberies outside of separate gay bars Local News Three men attacked and injured in robberies outside of separate gay bars The LGBTQ community wants answers after a pair of vicious attacks injured three people.

"What comes to mind is that this is like a pattern. This needs to be stopped," Robert Foster, who was attacked near a gay bar in Downtown Austin, said.

Foster bears the scars of a brutal attack he and a friend suffered at the hands of unknown assailants shortly after performing in a drag show at Barbarella late Monday night.

"I do remember being followed and then somebody was trying to talk to me while they were behind me and then all of a sudden my purse was being pulled out from underneath my arm. From there well that's when things get a little blurry for me," Foster said.

Foster said he was hit so hard his tooth almost tore to his septum. Foster's friend, who was unavailable for this interview, suffered a broken leg after the suspects ran him over with their car. Less than 24 hours later, Oscar Zavaleta endured a similar attack while leaving Bout Time II in North Austin.

"I felt someone strike me from behind. Someone hit me. After that both of the gentleman took turns punching me." Zavaleta said, "It really hurts because the fact is I could be dead."

Zavaleta suffered a broken nose and a black eye. He said the men also stole his cell phone and wallet. It is not known if the attacks are linked however the victims feel additional safety measures should be put in place.

"I definitely think we need to make security out here better for us," Zavaleta said.

"If it is a pattern we need better security around the bars and the clubs people need to know just because it hasn't happened to you yet, it can," Foster said.

And while the bruises may be fresh, the support from the LGBTQ community has helped them heal.

"I do have some scaring but bones can be mended but the fact that my community has made me feel so blessed makes me feel like people care," Foster said.

Foster said no arrests have been made in the case. The Austin Police Department was not available for an interview.