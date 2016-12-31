Austin's hangover cure on wheels

When celebrating New Year's, expect fireworks, parties, and most likely a hangover. A hangover that many spend most of January 1st trying to recover from.

"Coffee, ibuprofen. You have to chug a gatorade the night before, while you're driving home," Shane Ellis, an Austin resident, said.

"Hair of the dog that bit you. Or you could drink a bloody mary," Cathy Webb, an Austin resident, said.

However there is a potential hangover cure driving around South Austin.

"The Rolling Revival bus is Austin's first and only hangover bus," Michelle Eades, Rolling Revival owner, said.

Eades said for around $100 the cure for a hangover is just a half hour away.

"We only treat the symptoms of a hangover so your dehydration, headache, and nausea." Eades said, "Your nausea is gone in about ten minutes, your headache is gone about in five minutes, and the whole treatment lasts 30 minutes."

Eades said the treatment is simple. When you sit down, a licensed practitioner examines you, determines how sever of a hangover you have, and inserts an IV. Then you just wait for the pain to go away. A small price to pay for a big relief.

"It's worth a couple of needles. It depends on how hungover you are. Like a minor one, I wouldn't pay more than $50 but if I was really hurting, for sure," Andrew Zimmerman, an Austin resident, said.

But if you're afraid of needles, Doctors at Baylor Scott and White said there are other ways to fight the pain.

"Really the best thing that's going to happen is that you orally rehydrate yourself. So gradually over the period of several hours, drink small amounts of liquid frequently, small amounts of water frequently to make sure you get yourself rehydrated," Dr. Ross Tobleman said.

But if you want to try something new in the new year. You're answer may just be around the corner.

"It sounds like a lifesaver. I'd say 2017 is going to be OK with that thing rolling around," Ellis said.

If you'd like more information on Rolling Revival you can visit its website at rollingrevivalbus.com.