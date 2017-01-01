Small aircraft crashes into New Braunfels home, no one injured [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (New Braunfels Police Department) Local News Small aircraft crashes into New Braunfels home, no one injured A small aircraft crash into a residence on Wald Road in New Braunfels, Texas this morning.

A small aircraft crash into a residence on Wald Road in New Braunfels, Texas this morning.

According to police, a 67-year-old Converse man had been flying a single-seat Ultralight aircraft when the plane lost power. The pilot attempted to land in a vacant field behind the home but clipped some power lines which inverted the aircraft, causing it to come to rest on the roof of the carport attached to the house.

The pilot and the four occupants of the house were uninjured.

The Texas DPS and the FAA were notified of the incident and will be conducting investigations.