First Austin baby of 2017 born at midnight

Austin welcomed the first baby of 2017 just as the clock struck midnight.

Geneva Ruth Bowling was born at St. David’s Women's Center of Texas by an unplanned C-section.

Five days before she was due, Geneva decided it was time to join the world.

“She was a little bit early and we were trying to do a vaginal delivery after a cesarean, so she had a little bit of a hard time getting here, so we ended up doing a quick C-section last night and so that's how she made her arrival,” said Geneva’s mother Ashley Bowling.

With a birth time of exactly midnight on the first day of the New Year, Geneva is the first baby born in 2017 in the St. David’s healthcare system and the city of Austin.

“I think it's exciting. Hopefully it's going to be a great start to the year, definitely for our family,” Ashley said.

“Makes every new year going forward real fun because it will be a new year and a birthday,” Robert Bowling, Geneva’s father said.

She is the Bowling's second child. Both were born at St. David's Women's Center of Texas and both of them weighed 8 lbs 14 ounces.

“I think it's very exciting. We're glad to be growing our family and seeing what it's like for our son to have a little sister and just getting to have a baby girl at home,” said Ashley.

“It's going to be real exciting because I grew up with a sister, so it was real fun. So I can't wait to see how Jeremiah really grows into enjoying his new sister,” Robert said.

Geneva Ruth, who is named after both of her paternal grandmothers, already has her own little personality.



“She seems to be really interested in what's going on around her and trying to hold her head up and look around, so we're excited to see what else she wants to do,” said Ashley.

Geneva's parents will get to take her home in three or four days. In the meantime, all the Bowlings are trying to catch up on sleep after a long delivery.