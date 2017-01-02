Man rescued after falling off cliff near Pennybacker Bridge

Posted:Jan 02 2017 10:05AM CST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 12:57PM CST

A man is rescued after falling off a cliff near Pennybacker Bridge.  Rescue crews used a rope system to pull the man to safety.

Officials say the man, believed to be in his 20s, fell between 40 and 50 feet on the northwest side of the bridge.

STAR Flight was originally called to assist in the rescue but it was canceled due to the weather.

The man suffered bumps and bruise and refused transport to the hospital.


