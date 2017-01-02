North Austin duplex fire displaces three people

Posted:Jan 02 2017 06:15PM CST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 09:05PM CST

A duplex fire in North Austin has displaced three people but no one was injured. The Austin Fire Department said the fire started around 4:30 at a home on the 8000 block of Tuscarora Trail.

AFD said put out the fire around 5:30 however the duplex suffered heavy damage on both sides. The three adults that were displaced will be staying with friends.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories