Help Austin's Blue Starlite drive-in move

With the Austin community continuing to grow, Blue Starlite plans to pick up and move again. This time to North Buda.
By: Tania Ortega

Posted:Jan 03 2017 11:03AM CST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 11:03AM CST

Drive-ins are a blast from the past. A place where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car. Through the years, many have disappeared. But the Blue Starlite drive-in is hoping to beat those odds.

"We've kept the blue starlit alive for seven years," says Josh Frank, the co-owner of Blue Starlite. 

The drive-in has shown countless double features through the years. Allowing customers to listen to movies, the old fashioned way. "People come, not only are they getting this experience of the drive in that they are sharing with their friends who may never have before or with their families who have never been to the drive in, but they're also sharing their favorite movies, but I think that combination is what keeps people coming."

But the expanding Mueller development is changing everything.

The drive in will be packing up their trailers and moving away.

"We have traveled over the seven years with the changing Austin, this is the hardest one though. Because this is like the alma, this is the last stand of being really in the center of it and once this last stretch of the Mueller airport is gone, its gone," said Josh. "There are no more secluded areas. There's people everywhere"

That's why the Blue Starlite has decided to head south. Moving to the border of Buda and Austin.

"Our idea was to go south this time and try to find a beautiful piece of land  that we can really make our own, that we can do more than what we have been able to do with only a black top  with the possibility of only 6 months to a year to stay at," according to Josh. They have launched a Kickstarter fundraiser in hopes of raising 15-thousand dollars to set up their new location.

To donate to the Blue Starlite drive-in, click here. 


