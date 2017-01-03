Caldwell County car crash leaves two dead

Posted:Jan 03 2017 11:51AM CST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 11:51AM CST

Two people have died and one 2-year-old is in serious condition after a car crash in Caldwell County Monday evening on SH 21 near Niederwald. 

According to officials Jose Omar Ortiz-Perez from Buda, Texas was driving on the wrong side of the highway when he crashed into Olivia Madolores Flores from Dale, Texas, who was trying to avoid the collision.

Ortiz-Perez and Flores both died. Passengers from the two vehicles were transported to St. David's South Austin Medical center. All were released except a 2-year-old from Dale, Texas who remains in serious condition at Dell Children's Hospital. 

 

 


