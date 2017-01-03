Woman killed while crossing I-35 in New Braunfels

New Braunfels police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed one woman who was attempting to cross I-35 Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 11 AM on the 300 block of SB I-35.

Police said the victim, who's identity has not yet been released, was attempting to cross I-35 when she was hit by an unknown vehicle. That car did not stop or help render aid. The victim was taken to Resolute Health Hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information on the incident or the car involved is being asked to contact authorities or Comal county Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477. There is a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.