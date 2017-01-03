APD searching for Best Buy robbery by threat suspect

The Austin Police Department are asking for the community's help to identify a Robbery by Threat suspect wanted for shoplifting and threatening employees at a Best Buy in East Austin.

According to police, the incident happened on November 27 at the Best Buy on 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd. The suspect was caught shoplifting and when confronted by employees, he threatened them if they attempted to stop him from leaving.

Police released a description of the suspect:

Black male

Approximately 30- 40 years of age

Approximately 5’10”

Medium build

Bald with a beard

The suspect was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt with khaki pants and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts should call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES.