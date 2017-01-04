Police identify man in fatal car accident on North Lamar

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident on North Lamar Blvd Tuesday morning.

According to police, a white 2008 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on North Lamar Blvd. at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control, left the roadway and struck a stone wall located on the west side of North Lamar Blvd.

The driver, Blake Cole, of the single car crash was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5789. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android. This is Austin’s first fatal traffic crash and the first fatality of 2017. At this time in 2016, there were no traffic fatalities in Austin.

