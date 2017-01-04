New Travis County Sheriff sworn in publicly Wednesday

Travis County welcomed Sheriff Sally Hernandez in a public swearing-in ceremony Wednesday afternoon. Hernandez beat Republican Joe Martinez with 67 percent of the vote in November and she was officially sworn in privately on January first.

“I take this oath very seriously and I will comply with all the state and federal laws,” Hernandez said during the ceremony.

There could be a battle brewing when it comes to those state laws Hernandez is sworn to comply with.

During her campaign, Hernandez ran on a promise to "end the voluntary cooperation with ICE "also known as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On her campaign website Hernandez said, "The detention and deportation program fails to keep our community safe, ensure equal treatment of all people, and uphold constitutional rights.” That's something the majority of voters in the County seem to have agreed with.

“Our city is, and our state and our country, we're founded by immigrants. Our city and our county holds values dear to keeping families together and treating everyone the same under the criminal justice system,” said Austin City Councilman Greg Casar, District 4.

Wednesday, Hernandez didn't speak as strongly about ending the County's cooperation with ICE detainers.

“The next step is we're about to roll out a policy on immigration and you guys will be the first to know. I mean, it's in the works and it's close,” Hernandez said when asked if she would honor ICE detainers moving forward.

“The detainer policy is going to change,” she added.

At the end of November, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that he was "going to sign a law that bans sanctuary cities." And he said he plans to cut funding to them.



That puts Hernandez and Abbott in direct conflict over immigration policies.

“I can't predict that relationship. I can tell you that my career has been built around partnership and I'm willing to work with them, but I am going to stand strong to my promises and why the voters voted me into office,” Hernandez said.

“If your immigration policy makes Greg Abbott happy then you're doing it wrong. So I foresee that there will be a fight and it's a fight for justice, fairness and respect for all different types of people that we're about to wage,” said Casar.

Governor Abbott is not the only one threatening to cut funding to sanctuary cities. President-Elect Donald Trump has made the same promise regarding federal funds.