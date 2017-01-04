Pflugerville mother accused of leading police on a chase, rolling her car, all with son in back Local News Pflugerville mother accused of leading police on a chase, rolling her car, all with son in back A Pflugerville mother is facing charges after being accused of leading police on a chase and rolling her car with her 7-year-old son in the backseat.

The incident started late January 1st with a domestic disturbance call at Foothill Farm Apartments, what happened leading up to the chase wasn't said in court documents, but this isn't the first time Pflugerville police have responded to incidents involving the woman.

Before police arrived that night a 911 caller told police 28-year-old Brittany Perkins, the woman involved in the incident was leaving the apartment and was believed to have been drinking. An officer said he saw Perkins run a stop sign near the complex and tried to pull her over, but she drove away. The officer pursued Perkins and while following her he said in his report he watched as she lost control of her car, and rolled it. The vehicle landed on its tires, and she continued driving. Perkins then drove into a shopping complex on Grand Avenue and parked in a handicapped parking spot. While officers were getting Perkins out of the car they reported they saw her 7-year-old son in the backseat yelling and crying.

Both were taken to the hospital and treated. The young boy was released to his grandparents. Perkins was taken to jail facing several charges including; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment of a child.

A separate affidavit at the same address, the night before stated Perkins is being charged for attacking a man she's previously dated with a broom and a frying pan.

Her combined bail on the seven charges is $155,000.