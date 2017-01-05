APD asking for help in identifying Yellow Rose robbery by threat suspect

Austin police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who robbed and threatened two individuals in the parking lot of the Yellow Rose on December 10.

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. at 6528 North Lamar Blvd. Officers say the victims say they did not see any weapons.

The suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic male

Early to mid 20s

Approximately 5'7" to 5'11"

Medium build

About 150-170 pounds

Thin mustache

The suspect was last seen wearing:

Black zip up jacked with hood (gray inside the hood)

Black/white circular patch/logo on right sleeve. Two white stripes on.

Jackets sleeve cuffs and around the bottom

Black beanie

Dark baggy jeans

Dark shoes with white around the bottom

Long gold chain with large medallion

Large diamond earrings

The suspect left the scene as a passenger in a vehicle described as a four door newer model dark, maroon sedan. It's possibly at 2010-2011 Toyota Avalon.

APD’s Robbery Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspect in this case. If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone.