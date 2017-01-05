Austin preps for freezing weather Local News Austin preps for freezing weather City officials shut down bathrooms and water fountains in parks.

It's going to be a cold weekend, but that's not stopping avid runner Barron Jackson.

“I'll probably wear the same thing, only difference is I'll put some gloves on and maybe something to cover my ears,” said Jackson.

With freezing temperatures, the city of Austin is taking precautions and turning off pipes for park water fountains and bathrooms.

“It's just like taking care of the pipes at your house. You'd rather do that and know that you can't use the water if you turn it off than know you're going to have a big repair bill,” said Shelley Parks, with Austin Parks and Recreation.

Repairs can costs the city a lot of money. So they're trying to avoid problems in the first place. They advise runners to be prepared if they come out to the trails this weekend.

“What I do is hydrate a bit earlier more than normal,” said Jackson.

Parks and Rec plans to turn the pipes back on Monday. It's expected to heat up next week, but the city says they will just turn the water right back off if temperatures go back down again. With Texas' unpredictable weather, that wouldn't be far-fetched.

“It can be below freezing one night and up in the 80's the next day,” said Parks.



As always when it comes to winter weather, remember to bring your pets and plants inside.