Woman arrested after five-year-old girl dies in Kyle

A five-year-old girl is dead after a fight at a home in Kyle. It happened around noon on January 5 in the Green Pastures subdivision.

Police responded to a call about an aggravated assault and found a 58-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The man told officers that a woman who lived there stabbed him and that her five-year-old daughter was also injured in the assault.

After searching the home, police found the body of the little girl.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Hays County Sheriff's Office. The man was taken to the hospital and released.

The sheriff's office says it plans to hold a press conference about the incident later today.