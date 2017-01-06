RRPD looking for driver who hit pedestrian in Walmart parking lot

Round Rock Police Department is asking the public for help in locating the driver of vehicle who hit a female pedestrian in a Walmart parking lot on December 17 and then fled the scene.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at a Walmart at 2701 S.IH 35.

Police have released photos from surveillance cameras. According to witnesses the vehicle had temporary dealer tags.

If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle involved, we ask that you contact our Traffic Unit by calling 512-218-6654. Anonymous crime tips can also be submitted using Tip411, by texting RRPD + the tip to 847411.