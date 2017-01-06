RRPD looking for driver who hit pedestrian in Walmart parking lot

Posted:Jan 06 2017 11:53AM CST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 11:53AM CST

Round Rock Police Department is asking the public for help in locating the driver of vehicle who hit a female pedestrian in a Walmart parking lot on December 17 and then fled the scene.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at a Walmart at 2701 S.IH 35. 

Police have released photos from surveillance cameras. According to witnesses the vehicle had temporary dealer tags.

If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle involved, we ask that you contact our Traffic Unit by calling 512-218-6654. Anonymous crime tips can also be submitted using Tip411, by texting RRPD + the tip to 847411.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories