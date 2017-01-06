Pflugerville welcomes new interim chief from Austin Local News Pflugerville welcomes new interim chief from Austin The department held a pinning ceremony to welcome Interim Chief Jessica Robledo.

“It's very significant today, that we're moving forward with an individual who I've had the pleasure of meeting, and I'm getting excited about, who brings a lot of experience to the table,” said Victor Gonzalez, Pflugerville mayor.

Thirty years of experience actually. The Pflugerville Police department's interim chief is now Jessica Robledo. They welcomed her with a badge pinning ceremony Friday, with former Austin, now Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, doing the honors.

“Pflugerville P.D., as good as it is, is about to get better because you have someone who will not stand still, who will not accept the status quo and most importantly has a heart of gold,” said Acevedo.

Acevedo knows this because he worked alongside Robledo. She served in the Austin Police Department for 30-years, and also served on his executive team. He feels Robledo knows how to connect with people.

“We are in the business of relationships with communities we serve and cops we lead and Jessica knows how to build relationships,” said Acevedo.

“Every police citizen stop is an opportunity to build a bridge,” said Robledo.

She hopes to implement lots of regional training for her officers and start a wellness program, among other goals.

“I'm a champion for children. I started a mentorship program in Austin and I want to bring it here,” said Robledo.

Robledo succeeds Chief Chuck Hooker, who retired this month. She says she is honored to serve a growing community such as Pflugerville, and hopes to continue to cultivate what the previous chief started.

