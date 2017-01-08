Police investigating shooting in downtown Austin

Posted:Jan 08 2017 02:48PM CST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 02:48PM CST

Police are investigating after a shooting at 6th and Lavaca. 6th Street from Colorado to Lavaca is blocked off.

Exact details are still not clear at this time. FOX 7 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

Police are expected to hold a press conference about the incident soon. You can watch it live on our Facebook page here.


