51st Street turnaround bridge to be closed until April

The city is planning another big road closure. FOX 7's Marcus Officer has the story.
By: Marcus Officer

Posted:Jan 08 2017 06:50PM CST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 06:40AM CST

The Texas Department of Transportation said the southbound to northbound I-35 turnaround bridge will be closed on Sunday at 8PM for construction as part of the Mobility 35 improvement project.

TxDOT said workers will be realigning the bridge so it works with the new roundabout configuration of the project. Drivers headed south on I-35 will be redirected to the frontage road, that is already marked with signs.

TxDOT said the turnaround bridge construction is expected to be complete and re-opened to traffic in early April 2017. The $16.5 million improvement project will improve mobility, safety and connectivity for all modes of transportation along and across I-35. It is anticipated to be complete in early 2019.

TxDOT are asking drivers to plan ahead and leave earlier as best as they can during the closure. Road conditions and traffic updates available on Facebook, Twitter, and at www.DriveTexas.org.

 


