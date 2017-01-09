Austin police: Man who shot himself in patrol car, dead Local News Austin police: Man who shot himself in patrol car, dead Police say the 19-year-old was able to reach into his waistband grab a pistol and, shoot himself in the head.

“We talked to him Saturday, he was like ‘hey man how are you doing, let's hang out,’" said Austin Cuellar, Anam’s friend.

That would be the last interaction Austin and Brandon would have with their friend Zachary Anam.

“He was a really good kid, athletic, loved sports," said Cuellar.

Austin police say Sunday, they arrested Anam for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance at the Barton Creek Mall at Noon. He didn't have identification on him.

“Through an investigation they came up with a name they believe he might have been and this individual had several felony warrants," said Brian Manley, interim chief Austin Police Department.

On the way to APD headquarters, they were stopped on the 500 block of Lavaca Street. They say Anam was speaking suicidal intentions. And he said he had the means to kill himself.

“He removed a pistol it appears, from the back of his waistband, placed it toward his head while handcuffed, was able to pull his hands around to the side and place it to his head," said Manley.

"He was in some legal trouble at the time. So I had a conversation with him. I said Zach what are you going to do?” said Brandon Brammer, Anam’s friend.

He was transported to UMC Brackenridge, where he died on Monday.

His friends are baffled by the decision to kill himself.

"He was a really smart kid and he had goals with his life. Everybody loved him," said Cuellar.

Now they're just left with more questions than answers.

"I feel like the pressure and allegations, that's what will make a person do that," said Brammer.

We asked Austin police if Anam was searched thoroughly or at all and they are not commenting on that yet.

However, they say it is standard protocol for any officer to search the suspect before putting them inside the patrol car.

