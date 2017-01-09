Funeral services for 5-year-old killed by mother Local News Funeral services for 5-year-old killed by mother Funeral services were held Monday night for five-year-old Giovanna Hernandez. It was last week when the Hays County Sheriff's Office found the little girl dead and arrested her mother for the crime.

The entire Kyle community is feeling the loss of Hernandez.

"Prayers are definitely out there for them. We're praying here. You know, it kind of brings me into tears for the little girl," says neighbor Naomi Vasquez.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office arrested Krystle Concepcion Villanueva last Thursday for stabbing her daughter to death along with partially mutilating her body.

This happened inside of a mobile home in the 200 block of Willow Terrace in Kyle.

"How can someone do that?" says Vasquez.

It was Villanueva's father-in-law who actually made the 911 call to report he had been stabbed. Then he told dispatchers he was worried about Villanueva's five-year-old daughter, Giovanna, who had also been stabbed.

The sheriff spoke with us then about the tragedy.

"I've been in this line of work for over 43 years, eleven as a homicide detective up in Travis. It's probably one of the worst cases I've ever seen and been a part of," says Sheriff Gary Cutler.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up for Giovanna's father. Since the tragedy happened inside of his home, family members are hoping to raise enough money to buy a new mobile home for him to live in, and in a different location. Nearly $3,000 was raised within a day.

The family has also been busy planning the funeral. Giovanna's visitation and rosary were held Monday night at Harrell Funeral Homes in Kyle. The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda.

Hays County investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack.

Vasquez works at a nearby hospital and says it hits close to home.

"You know, I see everything and it touches my heart all the time. So definitely, prayers. We're thinking about them, we're praying," says Vasquez.

Villanueva has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.



