Allegiant Air announced Tuesday they would be adding two non-stop flights to and from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Indianapolis flights will begin in May. Fares will be as low as $56.

"This means new visitors to Central Texas and, for our Central Texas-based travelers, easy, ultra-low fare flights to enjoy the white beaches of Destin and the Hoosier hospitality of Indianapolis," said Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Executive Director Jim Smith.