The Killeen Police Department is searching for two thieves who were seen driving a stolen car.

A 2015 Jeep Cherokee had reportedly been stolen, along with other items from the Freedom Jeep Used Cars in November, according to officials.

Officers discovered an abandoned car that matched the description of the stolen jeep on December 27.

If anyone can identify the suspects, detectives are asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.