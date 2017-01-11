Traffic stop reveals 120 pounds of synthetic marijuana

On a routine traffic stop Wednesday morning an investigator with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office interdiction unit and a sergeant discovered 120 pounds of synthetic marijuana.

The driver was on I-10 and was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to officials. When the investigator saw the passenger compartment filled with trash bags, he questioned the driver, who reportedly became "extremely" nervous.

The driver told the officers he was transporting synthetic marijuana. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.