Driver of Texas crash that killed 4 sentenced to 40 years

Posted:Jan 11 2017 08:03PM CST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 08:03PM CST

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) -- A Texas State University student accused of a wrong-way crash near south of Austin that killed four people last year has been sentenced to a combined 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case.

Twenty-two-year-old Wilson Molinares was sentenced last month as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to court records, Molinares will serve 20 years in prison on three counts of intoxication manslaughter. After that prison sentence is finished, he will serve another 20-year sentence on a fourth intoxication manslaughter charge.

Authorities say Molinares was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 35 near the city of Kyle when he crashed into a minivan on Feb. 19.

Two men, a woman and a baby in the minivan died at the scene. Two girls were injured.


