Amber alert issued for three children from Houston Local News Amber alert issued for three children from Houston Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an amber alert has been issued for Aaliyah Frausto, Jason Frausto, Isac Frausto from Houston, Texas.

The children were abducted from their grandmother's house by their biological non-custodial mother Doris Camerena. Camerena may be trying to take the kids to Mexico.

Camerena is believed to be driving a Gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT TX Plate FGJ6333.'