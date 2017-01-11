Amber alert issued for three children from Houston

Fox 26 News Reporter Angela Chen
By: FOX26Houston.com staff, Angela Chen

Posted:Jan 11 2017 07:50PM CST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 09:30PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an amber alert has been issued for Aaliyah Frausto, Jason Frausto, Isac Frausto from Houston, Texas.

The children were abducted from their grandmother's house by their biological non-custodial mother Doris Camerena. Camerena may be trying to take the kids to Mexico.

Camerena is believed to be driving a Gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT TX Plate FGJ6333.'

 


