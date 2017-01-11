Hidden cameras everywhere? Local News Hidden cameras everywhere? President-elect Donald Trump spent much of his news conference on Tuesday morning answering questions about Russia and if they really do have any dirt on him.

Allegations surfaced on Tuesday yesterday claiming that Trump may have been recorded at a Moscow hotel. Mr. Trump called the unverified report factless accusations.

At one point a reporter asked Mr. Trump “would a reasonable observer say that you are potentially vulnerable to blackmail by Russia or by its intelligence agencies?”

Mr. Trump replied, “Lemme just tell you what I do.When I leave our country, I’m a very high-profile person, would you say? I am extremely careful. I’m surrounded by bodyguards. I’m surrounded by people. And I always tell them — anywhere, but I always tell them if I’m leaving this country, Be very careful, because in your hotel rooms and no matter where you go, you’re gonna probably have cameras. I’m not referring just to Russia, but I would certainly put them in that category,” he continued,

“And number one, I hope you’re gonna be good anyway. But in those rooms, you have cameras in the strangest places. Cameras that are so small with modern technology, you can’t see them and you won’t know. You better be careful, or you’ll be watching yourself on nightly television. I tell this to people all the time.”

Investigators at the Austin Spy Shop say, these days, regardless of where you are or who you are everyone is susceptible to being unwillingly caught on camera. “It happens more often than you would think,” one of their undercover investigators tells FOX 7, adding, “even some of the national chains have had problems finding cameras in the rooms.”

The 12-year-old store and its investigators specialize in covert surveillance for business and professionals. They also specialize in tracking the bugs down.

“We are becoming more of a surveillance state, and its easily accessible for the public to have the same technology that government agencies and law enforcement have had access to for years. and for under $200,” he says.

As they showed FOX 7, what was once just audio bugs has evolved into the most microscopic cameras, hidden in everyday items like smoke detectors and clocks.

