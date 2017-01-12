Seton Trauma doctors teach officers to Stop the Bleed Local News Seton Trauma doctors teach officers to Stop the Bleed After a mass shooting or stabbing, paramedics can be minutes away. That can mean a major loss of blood. Seton trauma doctors are offering their expertise to train non-medical personnel, like police, life-saving methods to "Stop the Bleed."

In 2010, dash camera video captures the moment Austin police rush to the aid of a fellow officer who was stabbed in the neck. Their efforts saved his life.

When traumatic incidents happen, non-medical personnel like police are often there first. Seton doctors are on a mission to train those people.

On Thursday UMC Brackenridge Hospital Trauma Chief Dr. Carlos Brown showed UT police officers and security guards how to use a tourniquet.

Brown is leading classes in what's called the "Stop the Bleed" campaign. Prior to saving lives here in Austin, Brown worked as a military surgeon in Afghanistan tending the wounds of those in combat.

"Oh, it's a huge difference. One it means bringing in a patient who is alive because someone could bleed to death from a wound to their arm or their leg within a matter of minutes,” said Brown.

Several years ago local departments like UTPD and Austin police, began carrying tourniquets on their duty belts. They are trained not only to use the device on others, but themselves.

"As a first responder you want to be able to help. So this is a great chance for us that if we do come on a scene where someone is hurt that we are able to act quickly,” said UTPD Lt. Laura Davis.

In addition to tourniquet training, Seton doctors are teaching how to pack a wound. Lt. Laura Davis found that information most helpful.

"If there was somebody bleeding you would just put something on top and hope for the best. I never knew you had to go in there and pack it to know the bleeding was stopped,” said Davis.

Davis has never had to use her tourniquet, but she tells us she routinely practices so that she's ready when needed.

"Just to know that people can easily die from this and to know this can be something that saves them quickly is a great comfort,” said Davis.

The Seton trauma doctors plan to teach the Erwin Center staff, Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium staff and Austin ISD staff next.

If you'd like to learn the techniques, go here.

