Man in custody after NE Austin standoff

Posted:Jan 13 2017 08:26AM CST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 08:26AM CST

A man is in police custody after a three hour SWAT standoff in Northeast Austin. It happened on January 12 at the Hunter's Chase Apartments off 183. 

Authorities say a woman called 9-1-1 around 8:20 p.m. to ask for police help. She told the dispatcher that she and her ex-boyfriend were in a fight. She said she was scared of him and that he had guns.

When officers arrived they tried to get the man to come out of the woman's apartment but he refused.

That's when officers evacuated people from part of the complex and called in a SWAT team.

Crisis intervention officers were able to negotiate with the man who was arrested at around 11:30 p.m.

No weapons were found on him and no one was injured.

Criminal charges could come later as police continue to investigate.


