Police on lookout for suspect in shooting off I-35 in North Austin

Police are on the lookout for the person who shot a man off I-35 in North Austin. It happened around 5 p.m. on January 12 on Barwood Park.

Police say someone called 9-1-1 after hearing three shots. When officers arrived they found the victim in th woods with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The victim was taken to UMC Brackenridge.

APD's helicopter and canine units spend part of the evening searching for the suspect. The search was eventually called off.

Police say they do not believe the public is in any danger.