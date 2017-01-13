Round Rock Mayor will not run for re-election

Round Rock Mayor Alan McGraw announced Friday morning he will not be running for re-election.

He has served Round Rock for 16 years. Three consecutive terms as Mayor since 2008 and seven years as a Councilman.

When McGraw first took office, Round Rock had about 60,000 residents, one hospital and zero higher education institutions. Today, Round Rock is home to more than 100,000 people, five hospitals and and five higher education institutions. He has focused on quality of life and economic diversification during his terms.

Along with his staff, and fellow council members and mayors McGraw said it has been a privilege to serve Round Rock.

“But most of all, I’ve had the distinct honor of serving a wonderful group of citizens who love their city,” McGraw said.

McGraw's term ends in May.