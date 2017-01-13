Free cell phone lot temporarily relocates at ABIA

Austin airport’s Free Cell Phone Lot, used by drivers waiting to pick up arriving passengers, will be temporarily relocated as the original is enhanced with new shopping, restaurants, a gas station and kids play area.

The relocation will take place January 12, 2017, moving to 9340 Rental Car Lane. This location was formerly used as Lot H, an overflow lot for long term parking.

Existing roadway directional signs are being updated and electronic signage added to help guide drivers to the lot’s new location. Once in the lot, drivers wait for a call from their passenger to pick them up at either the upper or lower level terminal curb. An online map with directions is available here.

To access the new Cell Phone Lot, from SH 71, take the Spirit of Texas Drive “Airport Cargo/Service Entrance” exit. Turn right onto Spirit of Texas Drive. Go straight at the four-way stop and at the second four-way stop go straight. The next right is Rental Car Lane. Turn right onto Rental Car Lane and the cell lot will be on the left. One may also access the cell phone lot from the main airport entrance road, Presidential Blvd. via Spirit of Austin Lane. From SH 71, take Presidential Blvd. to Spirit of Austin Lane and take a right. Spirit of Austin Lane comes to a four-way stop at Spirit of Texas Drive. Take a left onto Spirit of Texas Drive. The next right is Rental Car Lane. Turn right onto Rental Car Lane and the cell lot will be on the left.

With a total of 190 spaces this new, temporary location more than doubles the amount of space available for cell lot users. Amenities will include flight information display monitors, vending machines and a dog relief area. Users can also check the status of their arriving passenger’s flight from their smartphone at www.abia.org, click on “check flight status.”

Construction of the new, renovated cell lot is expected to be completed in summer 2017.