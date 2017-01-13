Tornado leaves path of destruction in Williamson County Local News Tornado leaves path of destruction in Williamson County The National Weather Service has confirmed the tornado that touched down in Williamson County Friday morning was an EF-0.

Walburg residents Shelli Haggard and Danny Mickan were standing outside Friday morning when they saw it and captured chilling video.

Jarred Thomas, the Williamson County Director of Emergency Managenent says they heard about it after a passerby called 911.

"We weren't expecting severe weather this morning. But it's always a possibility and this is a typical tornado for around here. Small tornado, very short lived. And so luckily we had no injuries reported," Thomas.

Thomas says they think it started just south of Walburg off FM 1105 and ended east of Walburg off FM 972 near a cemetery.

"We had one home that lost a significant metal roofing of if it and the business sustained significant damage to the roof and tore out a bunch of insulation which is scattered across the debris field," Thomas said.

The business Thomas is referring to is CPI Products. They have a big hole in the roof. The tornado sent sheet metal and insulation all over the field.

Navy Veteran John Hicks lives right behind the business.

He didn't know a tornado had passed right by his house until late Friday afternoon. He thought something had happened at CPI.

"I just came over I said 'Hey what'd you guys do? I've got yellow fiberglass all over my backyard!' 'We had a tornado!' I said 'say what?' Hicks said.

Hicks says he's breathing a sigh of relief.

"You know...have a tornado hit right in your backyard, yeah I'm a little shook up! I did 44 years in the Navy...but nothing like...my backyard looks like a warzone like right over there," Hicks said.

"People just need to be aware that even on days like today when we don't expect it that tornadoes are possible and they need to always be alert to changing weather patterns," Thomas said.