Biggest civil case in South by Southwest crash dismissed

(Lauren Can't Reid)
(Lauren Can't Reid)

Posted:Jan 13 2017 09:04PM CST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 09:04PM CST

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A judge has dismissed the largest civil case that had been brought against South by Southwest, the city of Austin and others from victims of a 2014 crash during the music festival that killed four people and injured 20.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the lawsuit had been brought by six plaintiffs, including people injured and family members of those killed.

The lawsuit accused organizers of safety lapses.

Rashad Owens, who crashed into the victims while fleeing police during a traffic stop, was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after being convicted of capital murder.

Trey Crawford, a Dallas attorney who represented victims, said he would appeal.

South by Southwest attorney Peter Kennedy said the festival "has the deepest sympathy for the victims."


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories