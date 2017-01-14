TCSO investigating overnight fatal shooting

TCSO is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14, 2017.

According to TCSO, deputies responded to an Assist EMS call at 6950 South US Highway 183 at 2:26 AM. Upon arrival, they saw a Hispanic male in his forties with serious bleeding. They began CPR as Austin Travis County EMS arrived on scene. ATCEMS took over life saving measures and ultimately, the man was pronounced dead.

Detectives have determined that a group of men who were in a building next to Plaza De Mexico were robbed by several suspects. Minutes after the robbery, the decedent was discovered outside the building in obvious distress.

A witness called 911 and reported hearing shots fired.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and confirmed that the man had been shot. The decedent's identity will not be released until the Medical Examiner is able to confirm it via fingerprint analysis and until next of kin have been notified by TCSO.

TCSO is asking anyone who has knowledge of what happened or the identity of persons involved to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. This is the first homicide of 2017 for the Travis County Sheriff's Office.