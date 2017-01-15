One woman killed in crash on U.S. 183 in North Austin

Austin police are investigating what caused a crash that killed one woman and injured four people. They believe alcohol may have played a role.

The crash happened around 2:20 Sunday morning near the intersection of U.S. 183 and Pond Springs Road. Police shut down part of 183 North for several hours while they investigated the incident.

Lissa Hart and Brandon Torres were in their own car when they noticed one of the drivers slowing down.

“So, I'm driving our minivan and I would say about half a mile out we saw a vehicle that was slowing down and we come up on our exit, which is Lake Creek, and I guess we thought something was wrong with their vehicle. We need to pull over and help out, but just as we're getting off the exit, we're talking about possibly pulling over, someone slams at full speed in the back of them,” said Brandon Torres who witnessed the crash.

Paramedics said a woman in her 30s died, two adults and two children were transported to area hospitals.

“There was an explosion along with sparks that were flown. We saw the car impact the red jeep. We were able to speed up and pull over to get out of the way of the path being hit and involved in the vehicle accident,” said Lissa Hart who also saw the collision.

Police are looking into the possibility that alcohol may have played a part in the crash. That's something witnesses said they noticed when they stopped to help.

“It is very disturbing. We know that the one thing that we think, we're speculating, is alcohol in both situations, both drivers,” Torres said.

Witnesses also said two children in the back of the vehicle that rear-ended the jeep were unrestrained.

They were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center to be treated, but paramedics said their injuries are not life threatening.

North U.S. 183 reopened around 9:45 a.m..