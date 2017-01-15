Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas

Posted:Jan 15 2017 06:45PM CST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 06:45PM CST

A Tornado watch has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) for much of Central Texas.

It will remain in effect until 12:00 AM Monday. 

 

 

Counties currently under a *TORNADO WATCH* include: 

  • Bell County
  • Blanco County
  • Burnet County
  • Gillespie County
  • Hays County
  • Lampasas County
  • Llano County
  • Mason County
  • San Saba County
  • Travis County 
  • Williamson County

