Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas

A Tornado watch has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) for much of Central Texas.
It will remain in effect until 12:00 AM Monday.
Be weather aware // Sea consciente del clima #atxwx pic.twitter.com/MKR4bklSig— Austin Texas (@austintexasgov) January 16, 2017
Counties currently under a *TORNADO WATCH* include:
- Bell County
- Blanco County
- Burnet County
- Gillespie County
- Hays County
- Lampasas County
- Llano County
- Mason County
- San Saba County
- Travis County
- Williamson County
