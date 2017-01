Two people are displaced after a mobile home fire in North Austin. It started at around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Pecan Drive. That's north of Powell between Georgian and I-35.

Pictures from the Austin Fire Department show extensive damage.

The home was already engulfed by the time crews arrived.

The two people who escaped were not hurt but two dogs did die in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the two people find a place to stay.

AFD is investigating what caused the fire.