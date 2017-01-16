Flyrite Chicken expands to North Austin with second location

Flyrite Chicken is expanding and has opened its second location in North Austin. It's located at 6529 Burnet Road and while it has been officially open since January 15, the restaurant is holding a grand opening celebration on January 22 with special giveaways including the chance to win "Flyrite For A Year".

Those attending the grand opening celebration will have a chance at two giveaways.

The first, called the "Early Bird Gets the Worm", will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. People have the chance to win one free breakfast entree and one cup of coffee per week for a full a year.

The second is called "Chicken & Beer for a Year" and takes place from noon to 10 p.m. The winner of this giveaway gets one free combo option from the menu per week for an entire year in addition to their choice of a beer on draft (or a soda).

To participate in the contests, just visit the Burnet location and purchase one regular entree item which gets you one entry to the raffle depending on when it was purchased.

You can only participate once in each giveaway but can pay $10 for additional entries. All proceeds raised from additional raffle tickets will be donated to Lamar Middle School.

Flyrite is offering surprise giveaways throughout the day to lucky people who visit on January 22. Nearby restaurants have provided various prizes like gift cards. Confirmed participants include Austin Beerworks, Austin Eastciders, Apothecary Cafe & Wine Bar, Barley Swine, Bonhomie, Chi'Lantro, County Line, El Chilito, Juiceland, Picnik, Tacodeli and VIA 313.

Flyrite opened its original location last year in East Austin. For more information you can go here.