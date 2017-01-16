Police: Investigating officer involved shooting in Killeen

Killeen Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Monday morning.

Officers arrived at the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive after a 911 call around 9:24 a.m. There had reportedly been a domestic dispute between a female and male. When police arrived, the male was gone.

They were talking with the female when the male came back armed. There was a confrontation between the man and an officer in which the officer shot him.

The man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital. He was in stable condition.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.