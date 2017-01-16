Police: Investigating officer involved shooting in Killeen

Posted:Jan 16 2017 03:24PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 03:24PM CST

Killeen Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Monday morning. 

Officers arrived at the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive after a 911 call around 9:24 a.m. There had reportedly been a domestic dispute between a female and male. When police arrived, the male was gone. 

They were talking with the female when the male came back armed. There was a confrontation between the man and an officer in which the officer shot him. 

The man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital. He was in stable condition. 

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories