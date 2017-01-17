HS football player who blindsided ref will get to play again

Posted:Jan 17 2017 12:19PM CST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 12:19PM CST

A former San Antonio high school football player who blindsided a referee during a game will be able to play again. 

Victor Rojas and Michael Moreno were caught on camera hitting referee Robert Watts during a game in Marble Falls in 2015. Both players were suspended and two of their coaches from Jay High School were sanctioned by the University Interscholastic League (UIL).

Moreno graduated after the 2015 season while Rojas was not allowed to play sports this school year.

The UIL Executive Committee voted to continue Rojas' suspension which prevents Rojas from running track. 

If Rojas stays out of trouble, the UIL will allow him to participate in high school sports, including football, during the 2017-18 school year when Rojas will be a senior.

 


