Hyatt Regency Lost Pines to host job fair

A job fair will be hosted by the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa on Thursday, January 19.

They are looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in many different areas. There will be on-site interviews and on-the-spot job offers.

If you are interested in attending fill out an application here to shorten wait times.

Where: The Baron’s Ballroom at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located at 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Road, Cedar Creek, TX, 78612

When: Thursday, January 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.