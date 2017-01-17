Fort Hood soldier found unresponsive

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood

Posted:Jan 17 2017 04:45PM CST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 08:32PM CST

Spc. Zackary Partin was found unresponsive in his barracks on January 12. 

Partin, 24, was from Oakwood, Illinois. He had been in active-duty since 2012 and stationed in Fort Hood since May 2016. He has been awarded with the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. 

The incident of his death is under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. 


