Judge hears Planned Parenthood funding case, calls much of discussion 'baloney'





Tuesday Planned Parenthood was in court trying to put a stop to that.

This was just day one of a three-day-long hearing.



When District Judge Sam Sparks called for a lunch break he used the word "baloney" to describe most of what had been discussed so far and encouraged attorneys to get back on track.



Most of the talk up to that point had been about the secretly-recorded videos from 2 years ago.

In 2015, a California-based anti-abortion group went undercover and recorded conversations that allegedly showed Planned Parenthood officials profiting from sales of fetal tissue for medical research -- something they've denied.

In court Tuesday, Melissa Farrell, Director of Research for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast who was featured in one of the videos took the stand and said she had never seen the entire 8-hours worth of footage.



She says the short clip the anti-abortion group released was sliced and diced and misleading...with ominous music making the conversation look threatening.

Judge Sparks wouldn't allow Planned Parenthood attorneys to question Farrell about the impact the viral-nature of the video had on her life.



There were no cameras allowed in the hearing but both sides did briefly chat with the press.



Marc Rylander with the Attorney General's office was asked about the fact that other states have tried to cut funding but were blocked by judges.

"I can't comment on other states and what's happening there. I know that the State of Texas, our case is solid, we've acted properly and we look forward to a positive ruling," Rylander said.

"The State is on a political hunt to force Planned Parenthood out of participating in the medical program. We've said this before, we'll say it again: Planned Parenthood health centers will be here no matter what and we will continue to have our doors open," said Yvonne Gutierrez, Exec. Director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes.

Planned Parenthood says it gets more than $3 million in reimbursement money from Medicaid to provide healthcare services to about 11,000 Texas women and they say none of that money is actually for abortions.



The hearing ends on Thursday. Unless Judge Sparks rules otherwise, Planned Parenthood could be cut off by this Saturday.