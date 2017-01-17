Grand Jury hears case against Rep Dawnna Dukes

On Tuesday, the Texas Rangers presented evidence in the criminal case against State Representative Dawnna Dukes.

They spent two hours outlining the case for the Travis County Grand Jury. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore was seen leaving the hearing with a Texas Ranger, and Don Clemmer, who oversees the Special Crimes Unit. Moore would not comment about the case or if the Grand Jury was deliberating.

Dukes is being accused of using public money for her own personal benefit. The State Auditor launched a criminal probe in April 2016. The Texas Rangers joined the case immediately after.

The allegations against Dukes range from using state funds to reimburse herself for personal travel to also having her state staffers work for her at personal events.

Dukes, a Democrat, represents District 46. The area covers Austin, Pflugerville, and Manor.

Last Fall Dukes said even if she won re-election, she would step down, citing health reasons. But Dukes was at the State Capitol for the start of Texas’ 86th Legislative session. When asked about the criminal probe, she denied the allegations. Hours later, D.A. Moore’s office confirmed the case would move forward.

The Travis County D.A,’s office would not say if Representative Dukes was called to testify on Tuesday. They also wouldn’t say if all of the evidence has been presented or when the Grand Jury would return a verdict.

Lawyers for Representative Dukes tell Fox 7 that they cannot comment on grand jury hearings.

FOX 7 also reached out to Representative Dukes at her Capitol office late Tuesday afternoon. Staffers there say she did not come into the office at all on Tuesday. When asked why, they said she was “on district business.” After pressing for specifics, the staffer responded “no comment” and asked that FOX 7 send an email with any further questions.