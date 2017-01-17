Three Texas Congressman not attending innauguration Local News Three Texas Congressman not attending innauguration Three Texas congressmen say they will not be going to President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The three democrats tweeted their stances on the inauguration of Trump and explained why they won't be attending. They are among a growing number of Democrats doing the same.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett whose district includes Austin, says he will definitely not be attending President-Elect Trump's inauguration on January 20. He is not alone, both representatives Joaquin Castro and Al Green say they will not attend either.



Doggett says Trump has been acting non-presidential over the last several months. He says the nasty exchange on Twitter between Trump and Georgia congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis speaks volumes.

“I honor the transfer of power that is occurring here peacefully, respect the office of the presidency, but that respect has to work both ways,” said Doggett.

John Lewis questioning Trump's election victory legitimacy is what caused the initial Twitter argument. We learned that Lewis was in fact incorrect on his statement that this would be the first inauguration in 30 years he's missed.



However, some are angry about the tone the President-Elect took with the civil rights activist.

